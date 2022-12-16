Bomb threat made in Salisbury turns out to be hoax Published 5:30 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

SALISBURY – A phone-call type bomb threat was made toward the Chewy’s distribution facility in Salisbury on Thursday prompting an evacuation by staff on site while authorities investigated.

Reports indicated that the warning to the facility at 255 Front Creek Road was made shortly before 2 p.m.

According to Chief Dep. Jason Owens of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the facility was evacuated and searched with the assistance of several agencies.

“Nothing was found during the search,” Owens said. “We are investigating the origin of the threat.”

