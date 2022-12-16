Blotter for Dec. 15 Published 12:00 am Friday, December 16, 2022

In Salisbury Police reports

A report was made of larceny on Davis Street around 10:10 p.m. on Dec. 13. The total estimated loss was $2,000.

Michael Stevenson Hamilton, 46, was arrested on Dec. 14 and charged with assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age.

Johnny Dejuan Mann, 56, was arrested on Dec. 14 and charged with common law robbery following the incident at F&M Bank on Dec. 13.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

A report was made of damaged property/vandalism on Pickler Road in Salisbury between midnight and 8:13 a.m. on Dec. 14.

A handgun was found in the bathroom of the Five Below in Salisbury and a miscellaneous found property report was take around 9:50 a.m. on Dec. 14.

A welfare check resulted in a subject being cited for possession of marijuana near the South Old Beatty Ford Road off ramp, around 10:26 on Dec. 14.

A trailer was reportedly stolen from a yard on Airport Road between 1:30 and 11:56 a.m. on Dec. 14.

Anthony Eugene Carter, 47, was arrested on Dec. 14 and charged with failure to appear.

Jason Lee Morgan, 42, was arrested on Dec. 14 and charged with probation violation.

Davajae Jonnell Sifford, 20, was arrested on Dec. 14 and charged with possession of marijuana greater than .5 to 1.5 ounces.

Rocky Dean Eagle, 42, was arrested on Dec. 14 and served with a warrant.

Donovan Manuel Perez-Hernandez, 27, was arrested on Dec. 14 and charged with possession of marijuana greater than .5 to 1.5 ounces.

Lora Mackey Mann, 42, was arrested on Dec. 14 and charged with possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

Cameron Dataion Gill, 22, was arrested on Dec. 14 and charged with possession with intent of a schedule I controlled substance.

Ryan Ashton Hall, 31, was arrested on Dec. 14 and charged with failure to appear.

