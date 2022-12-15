Women’s College Basketball: LC loses CIAA opener Published 11:42 pm Thursday, December 15, 2022

Staff report

SALISBURY — Livingstone’s women’s basketball team started out 0-1 in the CIAA mostly because the Blue Bears couldn’t keep Bowie State off the foul line on Thursday night.

The visitors shot a whopping 41 free throws, made 26, and beat the Blue Bears 66-60 in front of 155 fans at New Trent Gym.

Livingstone shot 23 free throws and made 15.

Other than the disparity in foul-shooting opportunities, it couldn’t have much more even. The teams posted similar shooting percentages and rebounding and turnover totals.

It was a game of runs and momentum swings.

Livingstone (4-6) jumped out 6-0, then trailed 10-6.

Bowie State led after a quarter, but the Blue Bears moved back ahead 31-27 at halftime.

The Bulldogs (5-4) had the stronger third quarter to retake the lead and held off the Blue Bears down the stretch.

Anii Harris and Seanice Lyons scored 14 each for the winners, while Robyn Howard had 13.

Thalia Carter scored 14 for LC. Sha’Terra Ferrell had 11, while Jamiah Lane had 10.

Livingstone plays Lincoln on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.

Bowie State 16 11 19 20 — 66

Livingstone 14 17 13 16 — 60

LC scoring — Carter 14, Ferrell 11, Lane 10, Boyce 8, Papakonstantinou 7, Green 3, Lake 2, Chambers 2, J. Alexander 2, Briggs 1.

Comments