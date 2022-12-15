Winners announced in Faith’s first Christmas Lights Contest Published 12:03 am Thursday, December 15, 2022

FAITH — The town of Faith continues to be in the Christmas spirit.

After celebrating the first annual Frosty Fest, the town hosted the first Faith Christmas Lights Contest with residents sparkling their houses with Christmas lights of all sizes and colors, as well as other decorations like wreaths, snowmen, reindeer and Christmas trees.

Ten houses participated in the contest with three judges going around to each to declare the winners. The judges were Randall Barger, the mayor of Faith, Alderlady Jayne Lingle and Pam Alexander, who sits on the Frosty Fest Committee.

“We basically were just looking for what we thought was overall best decorating and lighting and what we felt was the best Christmas theme,” Alexander explained as to what the judges were looking for.

Here are the addresses of the winners:

309 N. Main St. 200 S. Main St. 311 W. Third St. 306 N. Main St., also the winner of The Frosty Award 1021 Farley St., also the winner of The Rudolph Award

Honorable mentions are:

1230 Spring Rock Dr. 110 Devonshire Lane

“We hope everyone checks out these displays and all the other homes who are lighting up our town! Merry Christmas!” Lingle posted on Facebook.

The Christmas Lights Contest and The Frosty Fest are planned to be annual events in Faith for the coming years.

