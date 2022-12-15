Showing thanks: Rockwell students treat area first responders Published 12:06 am Thursday, December 15, 2022

ROCKWELL — Third graders at Rockwell Elementary held an event on Monday in the school’s media center to show their appreciation for first responders in Rowan County. Police officers, firefighters and EMS workers were all invited.

“First responders were treated to coffee from Dunkin Donuts, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and Chick-fil-A biscuits,” said Sarah Cole, the instructional technology facilitator and media coordinator at Rockwell. “They were given an Ace Hardware 2023 calendar with a coupon for Halo Hair and Tanning Salon and the Morning Glory, our local coffee camper.”

Cole indicated that local sponsors donated gift cards or money for the school to purchase gift cards. In true Christmas fashion, there was a game in which the first responders could pick up a cup and either find a gift card or a lump of coal.

“Students worked last week to make keychains for each visitor to choose from and take home,” Cole said.

In total, about 40 visitors came to the event.

