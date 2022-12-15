Education roundup: Shive students Coins for Canines campaign to raise money for sheriff’s office Published 12:00 am Thursday, December 15, 2022

ROCKWELL – Students at Shive Elementary received a special visit from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at the conclusion of the Coins for Canines campaign, which coincided with Red Ribbon Week.

Throughout the week leading up to Nov. 16, students dropped coins into buckets that corresponded with their grades. At the end of the week, the first grade class came out on top, with the second grade not far behind. Five K-9 units came out and met with the kids, who raised more than $750 to be donated to the sheriff’s office.

A ‘really fun’ project

SALISBURY — Seventh grade science students at Southeast Middle School have been working hard on a capstone project.

The students researched a disease and applied their learning of human body systems during the project. They also create a digital infographic to teach others.

“This is actually really fun,” seventh grader Jaden Banks said. “Sometimes I don’t like projects, but this one was really good.”

Anne Hedrick, the instructional technology facilitator at Southeast Middle, indicated that the project satisfies curriculum requirements across multiple standards.

In English and Language Arts, the students learn to synthesize information from multiple sources while using non-fiction texts to answer a question and community using appropriate media, including visual media.

As for science, the students explore the human body systems and how they interact.

De-Stress through design

CHINA GROVE – Students from Carson High, Southeast Middle and China Grove Middle addressed their stress management and holiday mental health during a recent “group therapy” session.

Teams blended students from different schools, with the high schoolers taking the helm. They were encouraged to think outside the box and brainstorm alternative uses for an average tissue box.

Next, the students dreamed up a character with stress or mental health challenges before creating a product to help solve the character’s problem.

The final products varied and included:

A time-management clock.

An affirmation-giving stuffed doll.

Even a musical McDonald’s Happy Meal.

“It was a great way to build teamwork skills and give trust in people,” said Valerie Jordan, a junior at Carson High.

Materials that the students were able to work with included a Glowforge laser cutter, 3D printers, Cricut vinyl cutting machines, sewing machines, and various craft supplies.

China Grove seventh grader Easton Reynolds said, “It was cool to learn how to sew because I never knew how to sew before now.”

After teams completed their prototype, they presented their research and finished product to a panel of judges from the community.

Spreading Christmas cheer

CHINA GROVE – The National Honor Society at Jesse C. Carson High School chose to spread Christmas cheer this year by creating holiday baskets for the residents of Trinity Oaks Nursing Home.

The students were given residents’ wish lists, and the students went shopping for them. Then, they put together baskets and gift bags for over 60 residents.

