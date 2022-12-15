Duke Energy grant going to Salisbury Police to continue social justice, racial equity work Published 12:00 am Thursday, December 15, 2022

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Police Department has been awarded an additional $25,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation as part of its $1 million pledge to social justice and racial equity in North Carolina.

“Receiving the Duke Energy Foundation Grant allows us to continue with meaningful community engagement dialog and programming,” said Salisbury Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Director Anne Little in a news release. “We are grateful for the funding and resulting events that will create opportunities for the City of Salisbury and the Salisbury Police Department to hear from residents about things that concern them in their neighborhoods, what we are doing well, and how we can better serve. The grant-funded programs will enhance our transparency and accessibility to those we serve and help us direct our efforts to reach everyone in the community.”

Salisbury received the same grant in 2021, using the funds to sponsor the “Cultivating Community Conversations” series to bridge the gap between police and residents. Four “Conversation” events were held throughout the city, where residents and law enforcement were able to speak frankly about crime concerns, improving communication and homelessness resources.

Salisbury Police Department is one of 40 organizations across North Carolina selected as a recipient of the Duke Energy Foundation grant. Since 2020, the Duke Energy Foundation has committed more than $8.6 million to social justice and racial equity organizations, with $7.5 million dedicated to supporting nonprofits across North Carolina.

“Not only does Duke Energy provide an essential service, we live and work in the communities we serve,” said Stephen De May, Duke Energy’s North Carolina president. “We’re committed to playing a significant role in lifting up those communities, leveraging our Foundation to help nonprofits across the state advance equity and justice solutions that help our customers.”

The Duke Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The foundation contributes more than $30 million annually in charitable gifts and is funded by Duke Energy shareholder dollars. For more information about the foundation and its Powerful Communities program can be found at duke-energy.com/foundation.

