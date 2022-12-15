Area Sports: Another honor for LC’s Larkins Published 12:12 am Thursday, December 15, 2022

From staff reports

Livingstone freshman DB Kevin Larkins Jr. has been named HBCU Rookie of the Year by BOXTOROW.

Larkins picked off eight passes and returned them for 161 yards. He had one pick-six and 32 solo tackles.

North Hills

The North Hills varsity boys basketball team won its last two games.

The Eagles, coached by John Knox and Daniel Holley, beat Davidson Day 68-53. Junior guard Champion Hayden had 25 points and 16 boards for his second straight double-double.

Sophomore guard Michael Brown scored 19, while junior guard Malachia Strong had 11 points and 12 rebounds. Jerrod Dye scored nine, and Ryan Talborr had four.

• Hayden had 28 points and 18 rebounds for the Eagles (5-6) in a 93-59 romp against Sheets Memorial.

North Hills will play in a Christmas tournament hosted by Northside Christian, taking on Northside on Dec. 28 and St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute out of Buffalo, N.Y., on Dec. 30.

•••

The North Hills girls lost 43-26 to Davidson Day.

Reese Merrell scored 15 points to spark the Eagles (3-7).

Makenzie Gratton and Chris Gratton coach the Eagles.

Women’s basketball

Bryanna Troutman (Salisbury) scored 12 points in Wingate’s 90-81 win against Anderson on Wednesday.

Middle schools

West Rowan’s girls added the conference tournament championship to their regular-season title and had an undefeated season.

College soccer

Catawba defender Katie Beck was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-America second team.

The two-time All-America is a four-time South Atlantic Conference Defensive Player of the Year,

Beck was the only player from the SAC to garner All-America honors.

NFL

Philadelphia’s Javon Hargrave (North Rowan) has eight sacks this season and 34.5 for his seven seasons in the NFL.

New England’s Matthew Judon and San Francisco’s Nick Bosa lead the league with 14.5 sacks each.

Bruce Smith (200) and Reggie White (198) lead the career sacks list.

Local golf

GARS members played at Rolling Hills.

Low ‘A’ Flight player was David Scearce with a net of 68.54. Low ‘B’ Flight player was Jerry Teter with a net of 63.93.

Low ‘C’ Flight player was Chuck Jones with a net of 64.95. Low ‘‘D Flight player was Bobby Bryant with a net of 66.44.

Larry Petrea shot a 75 to take low gross, while Teter won low net.

John Mitchell was the Super Senior winner with a 67.24. Ken Anderson eagled the par-4 No. 13 hole. Les Loman eagled the par-5 15th. Teter eagled the par-4 No. 16 hole.

HS indoor track

In the Mondo Elite at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, A.L. Brown’s Daunte Marshall won the 55-meter hurdles in a PR 7.75. A.L. Brown’s 4×800 boys ran 8:35 for second place.

Jonathan Parks high-jumped 6 feet, 4 inches for second, while Emily Karmonocky took second place in the 1000 meters in 3:18.

