Young Road closed for culvert work Published 12:00 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

SALISBURY — North Carolina Department of Transportation workers have closed a portion of Young Road for the replacement of a storm drain culvert that failed and left storm runoff water not passing under the roadway correctly. The road will be closed until all work is completed, which is expected to take a couple more working days.

https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/viewer?mid=11HW2ZKH6TFsYPGMxYCMtB68mBx3IETM&ll=35.750560076959594%2C-80.50179000000001&z=16

