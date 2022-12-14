Young Road closed for culvert work

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

By Staff Report

SALISBURY — North Carolina Department of Transportation workers have closed a portion of Young Road for the replacement of a storm drain culvert that failed and left storm runoff water not passing under the roadway correctly. The road will be closed until all work is completed, which is expected to take a couple more working days.

https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/viewer?mid=11HW2ZKH6TFsYPGMxYCMtB68mBx3IETM&ll=35.750560076959594%2C-80.50179000000001&z=16

 

Comments

More News

Woman charged with failing to report death of boyfriend for three days

Here’s how Rowan County’s property revaluation process works

Employee grabs $20,000 in one minute in arcade robbery

Residents speak about controversial flying of Confederate flag in Faith July Fourth parade

Print Article