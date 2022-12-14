Women’s college basketball: Easy one for the Indians Published 9:36 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Staff report

SALISBURY — There aren’t many breezy nights in the South Atlantic Conference, but Catawba’s women’s basketball team earned a runaway win on Wednesday.

Catawba flattened last-place Coker 75-55 at Goodman Gym in front of 107 fans.

The key stats for the pressing Indians were 16 steals and 29 Coker turnovers.

Catawba (9-2, 3-1) led 18-4 after the first quarter. With a 37-16 lead at halftime, the Indians were able to safely turn their thoughts to Christmas shopping.

Catawba shot pretty well, with 42.9 percent accuracy from the field. Eleven Indians got into the scoring column.

Lyrik Thorne’s 21-point night featured two 3-pointers and 9-for-10 free-throw shooting.

Mercedes Wampler had an unusually big scoring night with 13. Sara McIntosh added 10.

Freshman Mary Spry, the former Carson star, had nine points and five rebounds in 12 minutes of action.

Coker (3-6, 0-4) was by Abigail Keesling’s 15 points.

Coker 4 12 16 23 — 55

Catawba 18 19 22 16 — 75

Catawba scoring — Thorne 21, Wampler 13, McIntosh 10, Spry 9, Downs 6, Baker 5, Ford 3, Svenson 3, Dubose 2, Foskey 2, Porter 1

