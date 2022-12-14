Salisbury releases image of bank robbery suspect

Published 12:46 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

By Chandler Inions

The individual pictured is suspected in the F&M Bank robbery from Tuesday at the branch on Jake Alexander Boulevard.

SALISBURY – The Salisbury Police Department has released an image of the man who allegedly robbed the F&M Bank branch on Jake Alexander Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information that might lead to the arrest of the individual is encouraged to contact Sgt. J.D. Crotty of the Salisbury Police Department’s Investigative Division.

A bank robbery was first reported around 4 p.m. SPD reports indicated that no weapon was displayed during the commission of the robbery.

At 5:13 p.m., SPD confirmed that the area around the bank secure. Lt. Andy Efird, of the SPD, was at the branch and said no one was injured during the robbery.

 

Comments

More Crime

Bank robbery suspect apprehended

Woman charged with failing to report death of boyfriend for three days

Employee grabs $20,000 in one minute in arcade robbery

Blotter for Dec. 14

Print Article