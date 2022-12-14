Residents speak about controversial flying of Confederate flag in Faith July Fourth parade Published 12:03 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

FAITH— During the public comment portion of Faith’s Town Board meeting Tuesday night, several people spoke about the controversial flying of the Confederate flag during Faith’s Fourth of July parade in July.

Two residents who live in Salisbury, Mary Walker and Whitney Peckman, spoke out against flying the flag and asked the Faith Town Board to pass an ordinance to not allow it. Walker said she attended the last town board meeting in October and listened to families speak about wanting to attend the Fourth of July parade, but were hesitant because seeing the Confederate flag made them feel “uncomfortable and intimidated.”

Tim Arey, who lives in Granite Quarry, spoke on behalf of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, a nonprofit organization that has participated in past Faith parades. Arey said the flag isn’t a symbol of racism or hatred, but honors those who fought in the Civil War who saw it as an “invasion by the federal government.”

Todd Peeler, a Faith resident and former mayor, asked those who spoke out against the flag to not categorize Faith as a racist town. Peeler said he wasn’t for or against the flying of the Confederate flag, but added if the parade isn’t going to allow one flag, then no flags should be allowed.

