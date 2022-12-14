Men’s college basketball: Coker holds off Indians

Catawba found itself down 71-56 with five minutes remaining when a pair of 3-pointers and a three-point play by Dre Nelson pulled the Indians within 73-67 with just over two minutes left. A pair of free throws by Robinson had Catawba within four with 1:50 to go.

Coker looked to have all but salted the game away on a free throw by Marvin Brumfield with 17 seconds left that gave the Cobras a 79-73 edge.

It was still a six-point game with under 10 seconds to go when two steals led to two baskets for Catawba that made with 79-77 with one second remaining.

Jordan Jones hit a free throws with less than a second on the clock and missed the second intentionally and the Indians couldn’t get off a desperation attempt before the buzzer.

Adrian Scarborough posted 18 points for Catawba and added seven rebounds. DeAngelo Epps followed with 15 points and Javeon Jones had 13. Jones would add 10 assists and six rebounds. Kris Robinson rounded out the double-figure scorers for the Indians with a dozen.

Brumfield led all scorers with 22 points for Coker. Jones followed with 14 points and eight rebounds. Coker shot percent in the opening half and finished at 55 percent for the game.

Catawba held a commanding 41-24 edge on the glass, but committed 22 turnovers.

Catawba is at home one more time before the holiday break, hosting Wingate on Saturday at 2 p.m.