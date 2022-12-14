Employee grabs $20,000 in one minute in arcade robbery Published 12:04 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

SALISBURY — A female employee at the Lucky Duck Arcade on Mooresville Avenue apparently made the most of being alone with cash for a minute Sunday night.

Salisbury Police say the woman, who has not yet been identified, grabbed cash out of drawers and buckets and stuffed it into a bag during one minute, between 9:54 and 9:55 p.m., before running out.

The estimated total loss is $20,000, but investigators say they are still determining how much money was actually taken.

