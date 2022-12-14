Blotter for Dec. 14 Published 12:02 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

In Salisbury Police reports

• A report was received of property damage from a hit and run on North Main Street that happened about 3:30 p.m. Dec. 10.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Deputies investigated a report of a larceny from a motor vehicle on Ridgecrest Street, Kannapolis on Dec. 11 that happened between 1:30 and 6:45 a.m. that day. Total estimated loss was $90.

• A report of a larceny from a motor vehicle on Gin Road, Gold Hill was made on Dec. 12. The theft occurred between 10 p.m. Dec. 11 and 8:10 a.m. Dec. 12, with a total estimated loss of $478.

• A truck was reported stolen from Smith Road, Kannapolis on Dec. 12 between 12:20 Dec. 10 and 8:16 a.m. Dec. 12.

• A larceny was reported from Forest Ridge Road, Kannapolis on Dec. 12 that occurred around 6:30 p.m. The total estimated loss was $900.

• Derrick Witherspoon 32, was arrested Dec. 11 and charged with carrying a concealed gun.

• Stevon Jermale Gibbs, 23, was arrested Dec. 12 and charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing,

• Christopher Douglas Earnhardt, 42, was arrested Dec. 11 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

• Stephanie G. Griggs, 48, was arrested Dec. 12 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

