Bank robbery suspect apprehended Published 5:52 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

SALISBURY — The man authorities say is responsible for a Tuesday bank robbery was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Johnny Dejuan Mann, 56, was arrested by Salisbury Police Department investigators one day after the F&M Bank branch located at 630 W. Jake Alexander Blvd. was robbed.

The announcement was made at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Mann faces charges for common law robbery. His bond was set for $50,000.

The arrest was made shortly after authorities published video surveillance images of the robbery suspect.

No one was injured during the robbery, according to one representative from the Salisbury Police Department who was on the scene Tuesday.

