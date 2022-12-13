Christmas Happiness total more than $18,000 Published 12:05 am Tuesday, December 13, 2022

The Christmas Happiness Fund, which gives families the ability to provide Christmas who might otherwise not be able to, continues to inch toward its goal of surpassing last year’s more than $35,000 in donations.

Contributions can be brought to the Salisbury Post, located at 131 West Innes St., weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or mailed to Christmas Happiness, c/o Salisbury Post, P.O. Box 4639, Salisbury, NC 28145. Checks can be made payable to Christmas Happiness Fund and donations can also be placed in the Salisbury Post front door mail slot.

The latest donations include:

• In honor of Jennifer, Steve, and Lottie, by Jayne Hubbard — $100

• In memory of our daughter, Meredith Hylton, by Bill and Nancy Hylton — $50

• Arnold and Brenda Herring, $100

• In honor of Ryan Olsen, by Vickie and Mike Olsen — $50

• In memory of Maria Tran Thi Dung who passed this year in Vietnam. Maria is the mother of my cousin, Tony, who I met through ancestry.com and helped him identify his American GI father — $100

• In honor of Juanita Hovis, by Vickie Olsen — $25

• In honor of Violet and Mason Lowrance, by Tara and Sharon Lowrance — $50

• In memory of Sonny Carpenter, by Dinah Carpenter — $100

• In honor of Mot Arey, Barbara Waggoner and Nancy Lippard, by Dinah Carpenter — $25

• In honor of Jane Creech, by Denny White — $250

• In memory of Earl and Mary Sain, by Tony and Patty Heilig — $100

• In memory of Hoytt and Ann Heilig, by Tony and Patty Heilig — $100

• By Calvin Safrit — $200

• In honor of my husband John Bame, by Sarah Bame — $20

• In memory of co-workers at R.W. Normans and other friends, E.E. Lampert Sr., Ilene Wise, Irene Ritchie, Tripp Lambert, Kathleen Gray, West Spain, Ann Myers, Don Barger, Blanche Lampert, Norman Beaver, Rosemary Spain, Maxine Carlton, Walter Wise, Ruth Cline, Joyce Peeler, Herman Peeler, Pinkey Trexler, Sid Pinkston and Robert Vanore by “Pocita” and “Swicy” — $20

• In honor of Rascal Grayson Zimmerman, by Nan Zimmerman — $25

• In loving memory of my brother Thomas J. Stancil, by Fred D. Long III and Mary S. Long — $50

• In honor of our granddaughters Madison Long, Calleigh Reavis and Skylar Reavis, by Fred D. Long III and Mary S. Long — $50

• By Kim Billingsley, $250

• In honor of James Alexander, by Sylvia and Pam Alexander — $25

• In honor of Tom Stancil, by Merenda and Fred Overcash — $200

• In memory of Alice Jean Lyerly, by Bettie and Jim Lyerly — $50

• In memory of Thomas Joe Lyerly, by Bettie and Jim Lyerly — $50

• On behalf of Delta Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority — $100

Total — $2,090

Running total — $18,876.86

