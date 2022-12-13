Blotter for Dec. 13 Published 12:02 am Tuesday, December 13, 2022

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

On Saturday, Dec. 10, deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Patrol Division — B Squad, conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 85 North near N.C. E. 152 Hwy. During the subsequent investigation, deputies seized a distribution-level amount of illegal drugs and made arrests. Diamond Lachey Carpenter-Valentine of Winston-Salem was arrested and charged with felony possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding (120 mph in a 70 mph zone). Carpenter-Valentine was also served with two outstanding orders for arrest out of Gaston County, one for failure to appear on a felony conversion offense, and one for a true bill of indictment on a felony larceny offense.

Antonio Tyrell King of Winston-Salem was served with an order for arrest out of Forsyth County for failure to appear on drug possession and trafficking charges. Deputies were able to interdict additional illegal substances which Carpenter-Valentine and King had concealed about their bodies during the traffic stop. Carpenter-Valentine and King were then charged with felony possession of a controlled substance in a correction facility or penal institution. Carpenter-Valentine was arrested and received a total $17,500 secured bond pending her next court appearance of Dec. 12. King was arrested and received a $2,500 secured bond and a $328 cash bond pending his next court appearance of Dec. 12.

In other reports:

• A report was received of a burglary into a home on Bostian Oaks Lane, Kannapolis between midnight Nov. 28 and 9:15 a.m. Dec. 9.

• A report of forgery was received Dec. 9 involving removing well over $6,000 from the victim’s bank account.

• A report of a home invasion/assault with a dangerous weapon was received Dec. 9, and allegedly occurred at a residence on Mt. Hope Church Road at 4 p.m. Dec. 5. The total estimated loss in the incident was $3,687.

• Chandler Austin King, 21, was arrested Dec. 9 and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

• Desaraye Chantal Bentley, 32, was arrested Dec. 9 and charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespassing.

• Amanda Nicole King, 27, was arrested Dec. 10 and charged with driving while impaired.

• Benjamin Joseph Wallace, 54, was arrested Dec. 10 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

In Salisbury Police reports

• A theft of a motor vehicle was reported from a residence on Stone Ridge Drive shortly after 4 am. Dec. 9.

• A reported theft from a motor vehicle sometime between 1:45 and 2 p.m. on West Jake Alexander Boulevard Dec. 9. The total estimated loss was $344.

• An air conditioning unit was reported stolen from Klumac Road sometime between 8 a.m. Dec. 8 and 2:45 p.m. Dec. 10. The total estimated loss was $6,000.

• A larceny was reported at a property on Gold Hill Drive sometime between noon and 11:22 p.m. Dec. 10. The total estimated loss was $192.

• A bicycle was reported stolen from a property on East Innes Street between 7 p.m. Nov. 28 and 7 a.m. Nov. 29. The total estimated loss was $300. The theft was reported Dec. 11.

• A theft from a car was reported on Mocksville Avenue between 5:50 p.m. Dec. 9 and 6:51 p.m. Dec. 10. The total estimated loss was $210.

