Investigation underway after bank robbery at F&M Bank on Jake Alexander Boulevard

Published 4:54 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

By Staff Report

SALISBURY — A bank robbery was reported at F&M Bank on Jake Alexander Boulevard on Tuesday afternoon. Salisbury Police say no weapon was displayed.

The official Salisbury Police Facebook page issued a public safety notice at 5:13 p.m. confirming that the area around the bank was secure.

Lt. Andy Efird was at the branch and said no one was injured during the robbery. Police are searching for the suspect.

