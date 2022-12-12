Area Sports: Published 11:15 pm Monday, December 12, 2022

From staff reports

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Livingstone’s men’s basketball team lost 86-79 at Converse on Monday with 250 fans looking on at Hannah Gym.

Livingstone (4-5) shot a solid 48.3 percent from the field, but turned it over 22 times, missed 11 free throws and shot 4-for-14 on 3-pointers.

Converse (5-5) shot 52.6 percent and got 21 points and eight assists from Uzziah Dawkins.

DeMarr McRae scored 20 for the Blue Bears. Detionne Leach scored 16 and Pharaoh Lassiter, the hero of Saturday’s exciting win at Anderson, had 15.

LC 36 43 — 79

Converse 42 44 — 86

LC scoring — McCrae 20, Leach 16, Lassiter 15, P. Tako 9, Tiller 8, A. Broadnax 2, O. Broadnax 2, Herd 2, Allen 2, Henderson 2, S. Tako 1.

Men’s hoops

Jailen Williams (Carson) is averaging 9.6 points and 5.8 rebounds for undefeated Claflin.

•••

Cole Perry (Carson) is playing a lot off the bench for Randolph College in Lynchburg, Va.

Perry, who has grown to 6-foot-5, 195 pounds, had seven points, seven rebounds and four rebounds in Saturday’s 92-87 loss to Southern Virginia.

Perry averages 3.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

He came close to a triple double earlier this season with eight points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds in a win over William Peace.

Women’s hoops

GAFFNEY, S.C. — Livingstone’s women ran into a hot-shooting Limestone team on Monday.

The Saints shot 58 percent to pull away from the Blue Bears for a 94-74 victory.

Kalisha Hill led Limestone (6-5) with 22 points.

Thaila Carter scored 14 for Livingstone (4-5), while Alexis Lake had 13 points and nine rebounds. Briana Chambers scored 11. Ny’Asia Green had 10.

It was 42-all at halftime, but Livingstone’s shooting cooled off in the third quarter.

•••

Donna Carr (Salisbury) is a first-year head coach at Davis & Elkins, a D-II program in West Virginia.

Carr’s team is 3-7, but is 3-3 in Mountain East Conference play and finished the pre-Christmas part of the schedule with back-to-back wins.

•••

Columbia International’s Hannah Wilkerson (North Rowan) had 17 points and five rebounds in a 74-60 win against Kentucky Christian.

•••

Guilford’s Carleigh Perry had six points and seven rebounds in Saturday’s 56-45 loss to Randolph-Macon.

College football

Livingstone freshman DB Kevin Larkins Jr. was named to the BOXTOROW HBCU All-America team.

•••

Fayetteville State punter Jacob Young (North Rowan) was named an Honorable Mention All-America for HBCU schools on Monday.

Young, a senior, was earlier named to the All-CIAA first team. Young averaged 41.35 yards per punt and had 13 punts of more than 50 yards. He had a 64-yard punt against Wingate.

College baseball

Catawba announced a recruiting class that includes Carson pitcher/infielder Hayden Simmerson, Carson catcher Cameron Burleyson, East Rowan third baseman Blake Hill and North Iredell shortstop Cole Johnson, who plays for the Rowan County American Legion team.

Other recruits are Randleman catcher Caleb Dunn, Porter Ridge outfielder Caleb Gant, West Wilkes pitcher/infielder Carter Edmiston, Central Cabarrus lefty Christian Tucker, High Point Christian pitcher Trace Aufderhar and Caleb Cross, a middle infielder from Tennessee.

Catawba is scheduled to open the season at Newman Park on Feb. 3.

College volleyball

Kira Rymer (South Rowan) is a first team NAIA volleyball All-American.

A story on her season and career is upcoming.

HS football

Salisbury running back JyMikaah Wells has added an offer from Barton.

•••

North Rowan receiver Amari McArthur has added offers recently from Catawba, Mars Hill, St. Augustine’s and Fayetteville State.

•••

Mooresville’s star back Jawarn Howell has picked up offers from Wingate and Mars Hill.

•••

Salisbury’s Amare Johnson was named one of the outstanding linebackers at the Charlotte Football Insiders Showcase held at Mallard Creek.

•••

A.L. Brown kicker/punter Ty Woods is on the N.C. roster for the Carolina Bowl Senior Showcase.

The game has been moved back to Dec. 30

HS basketball

The Dale’s Sporting Goods Sam Moir Christmas Classic will be held at Catawba on Dec. 28-30.

•••

This is exams week, so there won’t be any Rowan County basketball until Friday.

Salisbury’s girls are 5-0, while West Rowan’s girls are 7-0. East Rowan’s girls are 2-0 in the South Piedmont Conference.

There’s one county matchup on Friday, with South Rowan at West Rowan.

The leading boys scorer is Juke Harris, who is averaging 26.8 points per game.

East Rowan’s Tee Harris averages 24.4. West Rowan’s Athan Gill (21.4) and Will Givens Jr. (20.0) are next. South’s Dalton Young averages 15.4 per game.

Leading scorer for Rowan girls is North Rowan’s Bailee Goodlett, who is averaging 28 per game. Salisbury’s Kyla Bryant averages 21.2 per game. West Rowan’s Lauren Arnold (14.1) and Tiara Thompson (13.4) are next. East Rowan’s Hannah Waddell also is averaging 13.4.

HS baseball

Carson left-handed pitcher Mikey Beasley and infielder/pitcher Emory Taylor signed with Surry Community College.

HS wrestling

The Rowan County Championships are set for this Saturday at West Rowan.

Local golf

In a McCanless Couples Captain’s Choice event, Crystal Clement, Larry Clement, JD and P-daber came in first.

Heather DePalma-Spivey, David & Azalee Hunetycutt came in second.

David Huneycutt had closest to the pin.

Byron Sheesley had longest putt.

Girls on the Run

Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont will have spring season dates in Alexander, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Rowan and Yadkin counties from Feb. 20 to April 29.

Registration is from Jan. 9 until the start of the season.

Comments