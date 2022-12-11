Wreaths, flags going up in national cemeteries on Saturday Published 12:00 am Sunday, December 11, 2022

SALISBURY — National Wreaths Across America Day and Wreaths for Veterans is an event that honors and remembers our nation’s veterans who are laid to rest in more than 3,500 participating locations nationwide. On Saturday, Dec. 17, at noon, veterans, Scouts, ROTC students and family members of veterans will gather at Salisbury’s two national cemeteries to place over 17,000 holiday wreaths and American flags on the graves of our military veterans.

Wreaths Across America is a time to remember and memorialize America’s military veterans who have served our country. Salisbury’s two National Cemeteries include veterans from wars dating back to the Civil War, World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War and Persian Gulf War.

A brief memorial service, weather permitting, will be held at noon prior to the placement of wreaths and flags. Families are invited to place a wreath on the graves of their loved ones.

Local veterans organizations are sponsoring this annual event. Thousands of fresh holiday wreaths are being delivered from the North Carolina mountains and will be placed throughout the cemeteries for the holidays. The mission of Wreaths Across America is to “Remember the fallen, honor those that serve and teach the next generation the value of freedom.” The public is invited to attend.

