Two lunch bunches make Christmas Happiness donations

Boyden’s Class of 1955 lunch bunch made a Christmas Happiness donation in memory of their deceased classmates from the former high school, while the Overton Elementary School lunch bunch also added a donation. Their donations and all the others to date have topped $16,000 for the Christmas Happiness Fund.

You can donate money to the fund, which is collected by the Salisbury Post. Donations are often made in honor or memory of someone. All money collected is then given to the Rowan County Salvation Army, which issues gift cards to families to buy presents. Recipients register in advance through the Christmas Bureau, which hosts an application drive where families apply for multiple programs, including Christmas Happiness and the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree.

The programs put joy on the faces of children in the community at Christmas time. When parents see that joy, they feel hope again.

Last year, the Christmas Happiness program raised $35,434.

Contributions can be brought to the Salisbury Post, located at 131 West Innes St., weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or mailed to Christmas Happiness, c/o Salisbury Post, P.O. Box 4639, Salisbury, NC 28145. Checks can be made payable to Christmas Happiness Fund and donations can also be placed in the Salisbury Post front door mail slot.

The latest donations include:

• In memory of Todd T. Kimball on his 55th birthday Dec. 8, by Mom and Dad — $155

• In memory of Todd Kimball, John and Catherine Kimball, by Lee and Libby Holman — $25

• In memory of Kendra Evans and Gary Sims, by Monica Evans — $50

• In loving memory of Jane Benton Kale, Mr. and Mrs. Don Benton, and Mr. and Mrs Lloyd Gaskey, by Keith and Darlene Kale and Vickie Bean — $150

• In loving memory of Helen Kaylor, by Ken and Gloria Cartrett — $100

• In memory of our deceased classmates, by Boyden ‘55 Lunch Bunch — $440

• In memory of Ellie Mae Frieze and Johnny Carpenter and in honor of Cassi for being No. 1, by Michael Lane — $3

• In memory of my husband Sonny L. Lippard, by Nancy Lippard — $25

• In lieu of Christmas Cards to family and friends, by Rick and Carol Leonard — $100

• In honor of Diana Potts and Betty Lomax, by Insolite Book Club — $75

• In honor of all our neighbors on Winged Foot Drive, by Bill and Toni Kenerly — $100

• Charles and Gale Hellard — $200

• In memory of Betty and Jim Shuping and in honor of Emmett and Owen Correll and Jack and James Schnepper, by Terri S. Correll — $100

• In honor of Overton Elementary Retired Lunch Bunch, by Kay McCartney — $100

• In memory of Jerry Putnam, by Carolyn and Family — $100

• In honor of my grandkids, by Digna Freirich — $300

• In loving memory of family, friends and beloved fur babies we have lost throughout the years. We miss you all very much, by James and Karen Wilkerson — $25

• In honor of Ott and Julie Pinkston, by Dorothy Pinkston Atkinson — $50

• In memory of my parents JP and Sally Helms and sister Libby, by Pam Clark — $100

• In honor of Anne Wilson, by Pam Clark — $50

• In memory of Gary Bruce Pinkston, by Betty Pinkston — $500

• In honor of my grandchildren, by anonymous — $100

• In memory of Ed Dupree, by Bitsy, Brett and Allison — $100

• In memory of Ward and Helen Ratledge, by George Ratledge — $100

• In honor of our family: Millie, Frank, Kerley, Crystal, Jada and Natti — $200

• In loving memory of Doug Jones, by The Combs Family — $100

• In honor of all the dedicated Humane Society of Rowan County volunteers who work so hard to care for the injured, abandoned and mistreated animals in our county and in honor of all the precious cats and dogs they struggle to help, by Dottie Rebhan — $50

• In honor of Jerry Vance and Blake for their gift of time and energy, by Sue Bruce — $200

• In memory of Jenny Hudson, by Eileen & Ed Hanson-Kelly — $25

• In memory of my wonderful wife, Evelyn Morgan — $100

Running total: $16,786.86

