Nominations for Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Service Award due Dec. 16

Published 12:00 am Sunday, December 11, 2022

By Staff Report

SALISBURY — Nominations are now being accepted for the Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Service Award. The award recognizes the efforts of individuals, organizations and businesses that work to increase the well-being of the Salisbury-Rowan community through their humanitarian efforts.

This year’s celebration will be a virtual celebration due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Nominations must be received by Dec. 16.

The nominee must:

  • Be a resident, organization or business within the Salisbury-Rowan community.
  • Have gone above and beyond the call of duty to perform outstanding work that positively affects the lives and well-being of the Salisbury-Rowan Community.
  •  Have played a significant role in the betterment of the Salisbury-Rowan community in the areas of government, education, civic responsibility, and/or social understanding.

Nominations should be typed, double-space in narrative style and be no more than two pages. E-mails and faxes will be accepted. The name, mailing address, and telephone number of the person submitting the nomination should also be included.

Nominations should be mailed to: MLK Service Award Committee, Mount Zion Baptist Church, PO Box 2767 Salisbury, NC 28145-2767 or faxed to: 704-637-1137

Email: churchofficemzmbc1920@gmail.com. Contact Dixie Dalton at 704-267-0794 for additional information.

