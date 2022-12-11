Letters to the editor: Dec. 11 Published 12:00 am Sunday, December 11, 2022

A new job for Herschel Walker

Donald Trump has come through again for the Democrats. Just as in the Roy Moore story, this time his hand-picked candidate in Georgia, the football legend Herschel Walker went down in defeat to the Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock in a runoff election.

This is not the end for Herschel though! Trump has offered him the newly created position of chief document manager at Mara-La-Ga. In this position he would work closely with Jack Smith, Department of Justice special counsel, in the retrieval and timely surrender of classified materials stored at the resort.

— W.L. Poole

Salisbury

Bad deal on Griner’s release from Russia

First, the positive news: Brittney Griner is out of a Russian prison.

Now let the accurate assessment move forward. Biden & Team are proud they negotiated a prisoner swap involving a ball player who knowingly violated Russia’s drug laws for an arms dealer known as the “Merchant of Death.” Biden rewarded Putin.

This administration left behind another American with far more purpose and credentials. The Biden administration, at the very least, demonstrated very poor negotiating skills.

— Floyd Prophet

Kannapolis

Vote shows Budd is out of touch

This week the House voted for the Defense Authorization Bill for the 2023 budget. It included a 4.6% raise for our troops as well as assistance for Taiwan and Ukraine.

Ted Budd voted against it. Yes, I did not vote for Ted Budd. Here is just another example of how out of touch this guy really is.

— Eric Marsh

China Grove

When will flag go in at Bell Tower Green?

When is the American flag going to be put in the Bell Tower Green? Did the city council just pass it, to get the protectors from standing on the corner?

— Anna Robertson

Salisbury

