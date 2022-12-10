Photo gallery: West girls overwhelm rebuilding Carson team
Published 6:34 pm Saturday, December 10, 2022
West Rowan’s Demya Phifer (5) keeps the ball in play as she goes out of bounds Friday in the romp over visiting Carson girls basketball team. JON C LAKEY @highrock / FOR THE SALISBURY POST. 12/9/22, Mt Ulla,NC.
West’s Jamecia Huntley (22) and Carson’s Emma Carpenter (15). West Rowan high school varsity girls team defeated the visiting Carson high school team 73-13 Friday night.. JON C LAKEY @highrock / FOR THE SALISBURY POST. 12/9/22, Mt Ulla,NC.
Carson’s Allie Martin (22) and West’s Jamaica Huntley (22). West Rowan high school varsity girls team defeated the visiting Carson high school team 73-13 Friday night.. JON C LAKEY @highrock / FOR THE SALISBURY POST. 12/9/22, Mt Ulla,NC.
Carson’s Julia Burleson (3) and West’s D’Ajua Cuthbertson (3). West Rowan high school varsity girls team defeated the visiting Carson high school team 73-13 Friday night.. JON C LAKEY @highrock / FOR THE SALISBURY POST. 12/9/22, Mt Ulla,NC.
West Rowan’s Aubrey Martin (13). West Rowan high school varsity girls team defeated the visiting Carson high school team 73-13 Friday night.. JON C LAKEY @highrock / FOR THE SALISBURY POST. 12/9/22, Mt Ulla,NC.
West Rowan’s reacts to three pointers. West Rowan high school varsity girls team defeated the visiting Carson high school team 73-13 Friday night.. JON C LAKEY @highrock / FOR THE SALISBURY POST. 12/9/22, Mt Ulla,NC.
West Rowan’s Makayla Tenor (2) shots over Carson’s Alona Locklear (25). West Rowan high school varsity girls team defeated the visiting Carson high school team 73-13 Friday night.. JON C LAKEY @highrock / FOR THE SALISBURY POST. 12/9/22, Mt Ulla,NC.
West Rowan’s Emma Clarke (25) and Carson’s Alona Locklear (25). West Rowan high school varsity girls team defeated the visiting Carson high school team 73-13 Friday night.. JON C LAKEY @highrock / FOR THE SALISBURY POST. 12/9/22, Mt Ulla,NC.
West Rowan’s Tiara Thompson (30). West Rowan high school varsity girls team defeated the visiting Carson high school team 73-13 Friday night.. JON C LAKEY @highrock / FOR THE SALISBURY POST. 12/9/22, Mt Ulla,NC.
West Rowan emphatically romped over a rebuilding Carson girls basketball team 73-13 Friday. It ended the Falcons’ seven-game losing streak to the Cougars, including a 69-29 beating last season.
