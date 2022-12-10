Photo gallery: West girls overwhelm rebuilding Carson team

Published 6:34 pm Saturday, December 10, 2022

By Post Sports

West Rowan emphatically romped over a rebuilding Carson girls basketball team 73-13 Friday. It ended the Falcons’ seven-game losing streak to the Cougars, including a 69-29 beating last season.

Comments

More Photos

Photo gallery: Falcons edge Cougars in boys basketball

High school basketball: Hornets roll after slow start

Photo gallery: Goodletts lead way in North girls victory

Photo gallery: Southern Rowan Christmas Parade rings in holiday cheer

Print Article