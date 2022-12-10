Photo gallery: Falcons edge Cougars in boys basketball

Published 6:28 pm Saturday, December 10, 2022

By Post Sports

West Rowan edged Carson 64-62 in boys basketball on Friday on Kayvone Norman’s steal and layup with 2.3 seconds left. Norman also had a career-best 20 points.

