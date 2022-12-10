High school girls basketball roundup: Falcons overwhelm Carson Published 12:00 am Saturday, December 10, 2022

Staff report

MOUNT ULLA — West Rowan’s girls began the season with plenty of hype, but they may be even better than advertised.

It’s early, but if the Falcons stay healthy they can be 3A state championship contenders. They have size, depth and speed. They have everything it takes.

“We do have some talent,” West coach Ashley Poole said. “More important than talent, girls are accepting roles and working together. We’re playing very well for this early in the season.”

West watched Carson win a state title in 2021 and saw Salisbury get one last season. The Falcons have a chance to make a run of their own this season — and next.

West returned its top seven players from a second-place team and added transfer Jamecia Huntley, who was huge in Salisbury’s state-title run, as well as standout freshman guard Tiara Thompson.

A rebuilding Carson team, which played with seven in uniform, had no chance and got steamrolled in a South Piedmont Conference game on Friday. It was 17-0 after a quarter and 44-2 at halftime. The final was 73-13.

“We played West Rowan basketball,” Poole said. “We got out and ran, played good defense, scored in transition. It was one of our better rebounding games. That’s something we worked on after the North Rowan game.”

West won 67-27 at North on Wednesday.

West (7-0, 2-0) has scored 70-plus five times and has allowed only two teams to top 40 points. Holding Carson to 13 was the stingiest defensive effort so far.

“We were just so out-matched,” Carson coach Brooke Stouder said. “West is really good, athletic, fast and skilled in every area.”

Makaylah Tenor led the onslaught for West with a season-high 17 points. Lauren Arnold scored right at her average with 14. Emma Clarke scored 11 and was in double figures for the fourth straight game.

Thompson, who has led the scoring for the Falcons twice, had nine, and De’Mya Phifer scored eight.

Huntley scored only four, but Poole said she’s doing everything she’s being asked to do. Scoring comes below defense and rebounding on her list of priorities.

“She’s just so athletic,” Poole said. “She’s fit in great.”

Allie Martin was the only Cougar to make a field goal. She scored eight. Brooklyn McBride made four free throws, but the Cougars (1-5, 1-1) missed 12 of 18 free-throw opportunities.

“I thought we were tougher in the second half,” Stouder said. “This was another game of experience for our girls and experience is what we need most. I thought we fought hard. Now we have move past it and continue to work to get better.”

Carson 0 2 5 6 — 13

West 17 27 16 13 — 73

Carson — Martin 8, McBride 4, McCubbins 1

West — Tenor 17, Arnold 14, Clarke 11, Thompson 9, Phifer 8, Huntley 4, Cuthbertson 3, Durham 3, Clawson 2, Hoffner 2.

