Dedication of new office space at Hurley Park Published 12:01 am Saturday, December 10, 2022

By Sarina Dellinger

For the Salisbury Post

It was an exciting day on Thursday, Dec. 1, as donors, city staff, Hurley Park Advisory Board members and friends gathered to dedicate the on-site office space at Hurley Park. During the event, the Hurley family dedicated the office to Jane Ritchie, the Hurley Park landscape architect and dedicated board chair. Jane has overseen operations at Hurley Park on a volunteer basis for many years. The reception was highlighted with information about the project from Gray Stout, the architect of the building.

The 2,210-square-foot space will allow staff to be on-site at the park in all conditions. It features two garages, a workshop area, offices for staff and a meeting room for the Hurley Park Advisory Board. Previously, staff was bursting at the seams in a single-wide office trailer a mile from the park. The cost of this project was generously covered by the Hurley Family Foundation.

The site where it is located was graciously donated to Hurley Park in 2015 by the Borland family. This parcel features a woodland trail through it and an entrance garden named in memory of Margaret and Tom Borland, in addition to the new office. Great care and consideration were used when amending this site to have minimal impact on the site and wildlife in the area. During construction crews often reported hearing owls chattering, deer encounters, and even a few fox sightings. The landscaping around the office will provide habitat and food sources for the woodland critters in the years to come.

We’re looking ahead to the next 30-plus years at Hurley Park and know this office will be well-used by staff for special care of the 18 acres and more than 40 gardens at Hurley Park. If you have questions about Hurley Park or want to know how to book events, please give us a call at 704-638-5298. Stay up to date with what’s happening at Hurley Park by following us on Facebook or Instagram @HurleyParkNC. To view a map or donate to Hurley Park, go to our website at salisburync.gov/hurleypark. Happy gardening!

Sarina Dellinger is public garden manager for Salisbury Parks and Recreation.

