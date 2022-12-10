College basketball: Heels break losing streak; Wake, State stumble Published 7:32 pm Saturday, December 10, 2022

Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL — Armando Bacot returned from a one-game absence to score 21 points and grab 13 rebounds, RJ Davis had 22 points and 10 rebounds and North Carolina snapped a four-game losing streak with a 75-59 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Bacot reached double-digit rebounds for the 61st time, tying a school record held by Billy Cunningham, while recording his 54th double-double. Bacot missed the Tar Heels’ previous game with a right shoulder contusion. Davis’ double-double was the third of his career.

Pete Nance added 11 points and Caleb Love 10 in the first home game for UNC (6-4, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) in nearly three weeks, winning in its first game since the preseason No. 1 team in The Associated Press Top 25 dropped from the rankings.

Miles Kelly and Jalon Moore scored 15 points each and Dallan Coleman added 13 for the Yellow Jackets (6-4, 0-1).

Davis and Bacot combined for 23 points in the first half when the Tar Heels went on a 16-2 run, scoring the final 11 points before the break. The lead remained in double figures in the second half, reaching a high of 20 late.

UNC made 18 of 24 free throws to 6 of 8 for Georgia Tech and the Tar Heels outrebounded the Yellow Jackets 43-22, including 12-1 on the offensive glass.

LSU edges Wake Forest 72-70

ATLANTA (AP) — Justice Hill scored the winning basket with 2 seconds left, KJ Williams had 35 points, and LSU defeated Wake Forest 72-70. After LSU called timeout with 15 seconds left in a tie game, Hill took the ball above the 3-point arc, made a spin move and got to the middle of the lane for the winning layup.

Hill’s bucket, only his second of the game, capped a come-from-behind LSU win in which Williams scored 23 second-half points, making 5-of-6 3-pointers. He made 7-of-9 3-pointers for the game and added nine rebounds. Tyree had 26 points and six assists for Wake Forest (7-3). Hayes had 13 points, six assists and five rebounds off the bench for LSU (8-1).

Miami rally sinks NC State

CORAL GABLES, Fla., (AP) — Jordan Miller and Isaiah Wong combined to score 47 points and Miami held off North Carolina State 80-73.

The Hurricanes (10-1, 2-0 ACC) have won six straight games after dropping an 88-70 decision to Maryland.

NC State took a 43-34 lead at the break, but Miami came out of intermission firing. Nijel Pack hit a 3-pointer 11 seconds into the second half and Wong did the same 30 seconds later. Miami finally pulled even with 5:22 left. The Hurricanes closed out the victory with a 6-1 run.

Jarkel Joiner finished with 26 points to lead NC State (8-3, 0-2). The Wolfpack bench scored just two points.

UNC Wilmington 81, Jacksonville 53

WILMINGTON (AP) — Trazarien White’s 17 points helped UNC Wilmington defeat Jacksonville 81-53.

White added eight rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Seahawks (8-3). Maleeck Harden-Hayes was 5 of 8 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to add 14 points. Shykeim Phillips recorded 13 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line. The Seahawks extended their winning streak to seven games.

The Dolphins (5-3) were led in scoring by Gyasi Powell with 14.

Western Carolina 99, Brevard 55

CULLOWHEE (AP) — Vonterius Woolbright had 21 points in Western Carolina’s 99-55 victory against Brevard.

Woolbright also contributed nine rebounds for the Catamounts (5-6). Russell Jones shot 5 for 8, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Marlow Gilmore shot 5 of 8 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding 13 rebounds.

Ryan Smith finished with 14 points for the Tornados (0-3). Sly White added 14 points for Brevard. Jadon Carnes also had eight points.

Charlotte 82, Detroit Mercy 80 (OT)

CHARLOTTE (AP) — Lu’Cye Patterson had 22 points, including the go-ahead basket with 42.2 seconds left in overtime, and Charlotte beat Detroit Mercy 82-80 on Saturday despite a history-making game for the Titans’ Antoine Davis.

Davis scored a season-high 36 points, tying his school record of 10 3-pointers, and becoming the 11th player in Division I history to score 3,000 points. He is at 3,001, seven away from joining the top 10. He shot 12 of 27 from the field, including 10 of 17 from the arc. He has 476 career 3-pointers, 33 from the NCAA record.

Patterson also had seven rebounds and seven assists for the 49ers (8-2). Igor Milicic Jr. added 20 points while shooting 7 for 8, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc, and also had 11 rebounds. Jackson Threadgill was 5-of-11 shooting to finish with 12 points.

The Titans (5-6) got 13 points and a career-high 18 rebounds from Gerald Liddell. Damezi Anderson added 14 points for Detroit Mercy.

Dayton 79, UNC Asheville 56

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Daron Holmes scored 27 points as Dayton beat UNC Asheville 79-56.

Holmes added 12 rebounds and four blocks for the Flyers (6-5). Toumani Camara scored 13 points while shooting 6 of 7 from the field and added 11 rebounds. Koby Brea made three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points.

Drew Pember led the Bulldogs (6-4) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and eight rebounds. Jamon Battle added 10 points and two steals for UNC Asheville. In addition, Nicholas McMullen had nine points.

Dayton outscored UNC Asheville by eight points over the final half, while Holmes led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

