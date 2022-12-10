Cruise by Christmas window art show starts Friday Published 12:00 am Saturday, December 10, 2022

Local artist Cherrathee Hager is featuring her signature whimsical window art in her eighth annual cruise by Christmas window art show, which will be from Dec. 16-Jan. 7. The show features artwork on business windows around the Salisbury area. The show is available for viewing 24 hours a day and promotes local businesses.

Current locations are Checkered Flag BBQ, Hendrix BBQ on West Innes Street, Hendrix BBQ on U.S. Hwy. 70, Chef Santo’s Italian Grill, Rent-a-Center on East Innes Street, Rowan County United Way,

Ubarkin@Me Grooming, Salisbury Kicks and Oak Park Retirement.

Participation in the show is limited but a few openings for business windows may still be available.

Hager has been painting window art for 22 years. Window paintings are great for seasonal decorations but also for various promotions throughout the year. She also paints murals and a wide range of other commissioned art. She offers paint parties and face painting services.

Contact her at 704-490-2001.

