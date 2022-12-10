Ann Farabee: Ponder it Published 12:00 am Saturday, December 10, 2022

By Ann Farabee

Mary, why did you have to ride on a donkey to go pay your taxes while pregnant?

That would not be on any mom’s wishlist.

Mary, why did the time for you to give birth have to be while you were out of town?

Home would have been much more comfortable.

Mary, why did you have to endure that smelly animal-filled stable while giving birth?

A room at the inn would have been much better.

Mary, why was your situation not perfect?

You were giving birth to Jesus — the Son of God — The Savior of the world! God was completely in control. God had the power to give you a perfectly easy birth experience in a nice warm spot surrounded by flowers, instead of a barn filled with animals.

Mary, you witnessed and experienced the greatest birth story in the history of the world. The angels came. The shepherds came. It was then that you kept — and pondered — those things in your heart. (Luke 2:19) How often did you ponder those things?

My guess is that it was a lifetime of pondering.

To ponder means to weigh on the mind, to think about or to reflect on.

We all ponder at times, don’t we? We have things that weigh on our minds, thoughts we dwell on, and times of reflection in our lives, which always remind us of the goodness of God.

Mary, your story — which is also HIS-tory — never ceases to amaze!

What an incredible role God had for you to fulfill!

The fullness of time arrived. God sent His Son to redeem us.

Because He came:

• We became children of God.

• God sent His Spirit into our hearts.

• We became heirs of God through Christ.

That inheritance is described in 1 Peter 1:4 as:

• Incorruptible — which means everlasting and not subject to death or decay.

• Undefiled — which means pure.

• Will not fade away — which means it will not disappear.

May we choose not to entrap ourselves in the busy-ness of the holiday season, but instead may we choose to be like Mary — and ponder the birth of Jesus in our hearts.

There has never been — and will never be — a greater gift than the gift of Jesus.

Ponder it.

Ann Farabee is a teacher, writer and speaker. Contact her at annfarabee@gmail.com or annfarabee.com.

