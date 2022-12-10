American Pickers returning to film in North Carolina Published 12:00 am Saturday, December 10, 2022

The American Pickers are returning to North Carolina and plan to film episodes of The History Channel television series in February.

The documentary series explores the world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The show, which was last in town to film an episode at Salisbury artist Clyde’s, follows skilled pickers as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them. The episode on Clyde was shown in 2015.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way. The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before.

American Pickers will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state and CDC. The show is looking for leads, so if you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 646-493-2184 or visit facebook: @GotAPick

The Pickers would spend the better part of a day looking through items if chosen. This would not be for stores, flea markets, malls, auction businesses, museums or anything open to the public.

