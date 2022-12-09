Water main breaks in Kannapolis at Cannon Boulevard and Kansas Street; boil water advisory issued Published 4:07 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

KANNAPOLIS — A water main break occurred at Cannon Boulevard and Kansas Street earlier today. Several blocks in the immediate area are without water at this point. The affected area is on the east side of Cannon Boulevard between Eddleman Road and Tennessee Street.

Kannapolis Water Resources Department crews are working to repair the line as quickly as possible. Some water customers in this area may be experiencing periods of low water pressure and outages where the water main break occurred.

Periods of low or no pressure increases the potential for the backflow of water and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

In an abundance of caution, officials recommend when water service is restored that customers who had no water or low pressure water service to boil all water used for human consumption (including water used for drinking, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water until further notice . Repairs are expected to be completed and the advisory lifted within 24 to 48 hours.

Vigorous boiling for one minute will kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water. Water customers are urged to conserve water whenever possible until the water break is repaired. If you have any questions, call the city of Kannapolis at 704-920-4444.

