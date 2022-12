ShoutOuts: Dec. 8 Published 12:00 am Thursday, December 8, 2022

Overton First Class Explorers

The following individuals were recognized at Overton Elementary School as First Class Explorers for November for doing an exemplary job of demonstrating the interpersonal skill of Teamwork:

Kindergarten: Alaia Hernandez, Antonio Krider, Kai Oxendine

First Grade: Sara Silva, Lee’Ani Gonzalez Reyes, Kihrie Everette

Second Grade: Raelyn Hill, Grace Calnan-Treadwell, Henry Yeager

Third Grade: Breanne Conner, Gianni Hunter

Fourth Grade: Zianna Torrance, Aisha Cunningham, Tysae Harris

Fifth Grade: Mason Paulo, Aria Cesaire, Rigo Mejia, Jadon Yocum

Phi Kappa Phi inductee

Davin Dooley of Kannapolis has been initiated into the Phi Kappa Phi honor society at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

