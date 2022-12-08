Monthly Democrat breakfast to address local homelessness Published 12:00 am Thursday, December 8, 2022

The public is invited to a discussion on the local homelessness issue at the December Breakfast of the Rowan County Democrats on Saturday, Dec. 10th, at 10a.m.

The monthly event is held at Democratic Headquarters, 1504 West Innes Street, Salisbury. Speakers will be Dennis Rivers, homeless advocate for the Salisbury Police Department, and Kyna Grubb, executive director of Rowan Helping Ministries. They will share details on the “Homeless and in Need: Resources.”

The monthly breakfast is a potluck, so bring a breakfast dish to share if you can. Doors will open at 9:45 a.m.

This event is free, but a donation of $10 per person will help cover monthly expenses.

If you cannot come, but would like to donate, you can do so through the ActBlue website.

In addition, the Rowan Democratic Party sponsors a Christmas Party for residents at Rowan Helping Ministries. Help spread some Christmas cheer by donating items. They need gloves, scarves, hats, socks, sweat shirts and pants or thermals.

There are men, women and children residents. They also need party supplies, food, and/or money to purchase things they need to observe the holidays.

Thank you for whatever you can give to help this project. Please bring unwrapped items on Dec. 10. For more information, you can text or call 704-796-7658.

