Kannapolis police investigating homicide Published 9:18 am Thursday, December 8, 2022

The Kannapolis Police Department is investigating a homicide following a shooting incident on South Little Texas Road yesterday.

Police received a call to 911 about 5 p.m. yesterday and upon arrival, found Claude Anthony Williams, II, 29, deceased.

If you have information about this incident or any others, you are urged to contact the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000. To remain anonymous and qualify for a monetary reward you may contact Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers athttps://cabarruscrimestoppers.com/submit-a-tip/ or 704-93CRIME.

Comments