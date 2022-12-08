Education roundup: Millbridge students show off animals at fairs Published 12:00 am Thursday, December 8, 2022

1 of 6

Several Millbridge Elementary students went to local and state fairs to exhibit livestock this fall.

Second graders Luke Allen and Maggie Deal, fourth grader Audrey Bame and fifth grader Kelsey Sloop raised, cared for, and trained their animals to showcase in livestock shows.

All four students are members of the local 4-H program, where they learned about many of those methods through various projects,

Over the summer, the students participated in smaller local shows to prepare for the state fairs.

During recent months, they showed their animals at N.C. Mountain State Fair, N.C. State Fair and Maggie Deal took her lamb to the North American International Livestock Expo in Kentucky.

Anyone interested in joining a Rowan County 4-H Club, contact Laura Allen at laura_allen@ncsu.edu.

Leadership symposium

Bostian Elementary social studies teacher Donna Rymer organized the annual Fifth Grade Leadership Symposium on Nov.18.

Three guest speakers shared insights into their lives and works.

Angelo DelliSanti, a leadership solutions strategist for Capturing Kids’ Hearts, spoke to students about servant leadership, building relationships, and being a positive example. He explained that true leadership is improving other people’s lives through your actions.

Brian Whitson, a Digital Teaching and Learning Consultant for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, focused on the art of diplomacy, soft skills, and digital citizenship. He shared the characteristics graduates should hold for optimal success in the future.

Rebekah Julian, owner of Lazy 5 Vets and cross country and track coach at South Rowan High School, spoke about building resilience and overcoming obstacles. She encouraged students to make decisions and “go all in.”

The symposium is one way students benefit from Bostian’s 2022-23 Renewal Plan focused on service and leadership.

“It was interesting to hear the different perspectives on leadership from the three speakers,” fifth grader Carson Monteith said.

Food drive challenge

Granite Quarry Elementary School Student Council is sponsoring a Food Drive Challenge this week to collect as many non-perishable goods as possible. All donations will go to Rowan Helping Ministries.

The challenge began on Monday and runs through the end of the week. All grade levels will be recognized for what they collect. The grade level collecting the most goods will win the 1st place prize!

Suggested donations include canned vegetables, soup and meat, crackers, spaghetti noodles and sauce, mac and cheese, pancake mix, syrup, oatmeal, cereal, and peanut butter and jelly.

Comments