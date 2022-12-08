Christmas at the Homefront at Price of Freedom Museum returns Published 12:00 am Thursday, December 8, 2022

CHINA GROVE — Memories of Christmas past take center stage at the Price of Freedom Museum on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 11. From 3-5 p.m., the museum will be open, including the new military vehicle display. All branches of the military have separate display rooms in the renovated school building.

Highlighting the afternoon will be live Christmas music and the World War II era three-room house decorated for Christmas. Holiday refreshments are free to attendees and include hot chocolate, homemade cookies and Cheerwine punch.

The Hatley Family will provide seasonal bluegrass music.

Price of Freedom’s Jeff McCorkle said, “Brothers Ron and Gary Hatley, plus his wife Sandy, lead the band. Ron and Gary’s dad, in his 90s, will join them on the fiddle. They’ve been here before, but this will be the first time with the complete band.”

The band is from Stanfield and will perform on the old school auditorium stage.

The three-room house with its decorated cedar Christmas tree also highlight the holiday season, while reminding many of Christmases past when loved ones were off to war.

Price of Freedom’s Bobby Harrison said, “If you haven’t been here before, we would love to see you Sunday for the celebration of Christmas on the Homefront. And if you have visited before, then you will know how special the afternoon will be and help us celebrate this special time of year again.”

For more information, call Bob Mault at 704-857-7474 or Harrison at 704-202-3301. You can visit priceoffreedom.us. Price of Freedom Museum is located at 2420 Weaver Road, China Grove. Admission is free but donations will be accepted.

