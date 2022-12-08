Blotter for Dec. 8 Published 12:00 am Thursday, December 8, 2022

In Salisbury Police reports

• Latoya Sherell Bost, 35, was arrested Dec. 6 and charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury from an incident that occurred in August of 2021. During a domestic dispute, Bost allegedly stabbed the victim in the shoulder and eye area. Bost took the victim to the emergency room, but the victim only provided information on the assault in May of 2022, when a warrant was taken out for Bost. She turned herself in on Tuesday.

• A larceny from a car on North Church Street was reported Dec. 6 and happened between 3 p.m. Dec. 1 and 7:45 am. Dec. 6. The total estimated loss was $666.

• The theft of a firearm from a car on Clancy Street was reported Dec. 6 and happened sometime between 1 and 9 a.m. that day. The total estimated loss was $166.

• A truck was reported stolen from South Main Street sometime around 5 p.m. Nov. 7. The theft involved a rental truck that was not returned, and was reported Dec. 6.

• Shots were reportedly fired outside a residence on Laurel Pointe Circle about 9:40 p.m. on Dec. 6. No injuries or damage was reported.

• Someone attempted to break into a house in Heilig Avenue around 4 a.m. on Dec. 7.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Erick Jose Santos, 25, was arrested Dec. 5 and charged with assault by strangulation, assault on a female, assault on a child, larceny, child abuse, failure to appear, fleeing to elude and driving with a revoked license. He is being held on a total bond of $59,000.

• The burglary of a residence on Stokes Ferry Road in Gold Hill was reported about 8:40 a.m. Dec. 5. The total estimated loss was $675.

• A burglary on Happy Lake Road was reported Dec. 5 and happened between 11:30 a.m. Dec. 2 and 9 a.m. Dec. 5.

• Jasmine Olivia Cook, 24, was arrested Dec. 5 and charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana (up to 1/2 ounce).

• Theresa Rose Lanza, 24, was arrested Dec. 5 and charged with cyberstalking.

