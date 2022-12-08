A new clerk to the board of commissioners has been announced Published 12:01 am Thursday, December 8, 2022

SALISBURY — At Monday’s meeting, the Rowan County Board of Commissioners announced their unanimous decision to hire Sarah Pack as the new clerk to the Board.

Pack has been serving as deputy clerk in Randolph County for five years, giving back-up to the clerk to the board, providing administrative support and preparing agendas and minutes for the meetings. She also served as the clerk to Randolph County’s Historic Landmark Preservation Commission and the Animal Services Advisory Board.

Wanting a job that was more stable after previously working in sales, Pack decided to make a career switch. She is a North Carolina certified county clerk and notary public, which is a big reason why the commissioners decided to give her the job. Pack was the only candidate who applied who had served in a clerk position before and had her certificiation.

“I’m most excited for the professional development. I’ve really been interested the last couple years in expanding my skill set and I think the position is going to provide some really good opportunities to do that,” Pack said.

Commissioner Craig Pierce said the commissioners were impressed with her professionalism and experience.

“She currently sits in on the commission meetings and takes notes in Randolph County, so she’s familiar with the process of doing the minutes and formatting everything properly. She’s written proclamations. She’s written resolutions, which is a lot of what that job involves,” Pierce said. “I think she’s going to do quite well.”

Pack is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte with a business administration degree. When she isn’t clerking, Pack is an avid equestrian and owns a small hobby farm. She teaches dressage, hunter/jumper, and sidesaddle horseback riding lessons and is an American Sidesaddle Association carded horse show judge.

Pack will be replacing Carolyn Barger as clerk to the board, who retired on Nov. 30 and served as as clerk for 17 years, after serving six years as deputy clerk of Rowan County. She will begin work as the new clerk on Dec. 19.

“My skill set is solid for the new role. I’m a certified county clerk, so I’ve already had clerk training and I intend to continue that and pursue my master clerk certification,” Pack said. “I think I’m well prepared.”

