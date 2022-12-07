Salisbury woman celebrates $1 million Powerball win Published 4:15 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

RALEIGH – Lisa Best of Salisbury took a chance on a $2 Powerball ticket and won a $1 million prize.

Best bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Sheetz on Charlotte Highway in Troutman. She matched numbers on five white balls to win $1 million in the Nov. 2 drawing.

Best claimed her prize Wednesday at lottery headquarters and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $710,101.

Wednesday’s Powerball drawing offers a $100 million jackpot, or $52.9 million in cash. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Powerball is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets at a retail location or with Online Play through the lottery’s website or with the N.C. Lottery Official Mobile App. The other games are Mega Millions, Lucky For Life and Carolina Cash 5.

Ticket sales from draw games like Powerball make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $7.5 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Rowan County last year, go to www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

