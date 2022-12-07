Average salary in Rowan tops $50,000 for first time, unemployment numbers lower than last year at this time Published 12:02 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Private sector wages in Rowan County continue to rise, and for the first time have surpassed $50,000 per year to an average wage of $50,138.

The latest data from the N.C. Department of Commerce also showed the County Distress Rankings for 2023, and Rowan County will remain a Tier II county for the second-straight year. The 40 most distressed counties are designated as Tier 1, the next 40 as Tier 2 and the 20 least distressed as Tier 3.

Rowan County’s average wage of $50,138 is the 14th-highest out of North Carolina’s 100 counties, including the fifth-highest of the 40 Tier II counties. It is also higher than 11 of the 20 Tier III counties.

“Rising wages contribute to the increased prosperity of Rowan County residents and we’re pleased to see our numbers moving in the right direction,” said Rowan EDC President Rod Crider.

In addition, unemployment numbers are still lower than last year. According to the latest data released by the N.C. Department of Commerce, unemployment numbers in Rowan County continue to improve.

In the latest county data that covers September, Rowan County’s unemployment rate dipped half a percentage point down to 3.3 percent.

That number is almost a full percentage point below September 2021’s unemployment rate of 4.2 percent.

N.C. Commerce also released statewide data through the month of October. While North Carolina’s unemployment rate ticked up 0.2 percent from September to 3.8 percent, it was still well below last September’s rate of 4.4 percent.

“We continue to be encouraged by the latest numbers released by N.C. Commerce,” said Crider. “This is more evidence that our efforts to reduce poverty, increase prosperity and improve quality of life are working.”

