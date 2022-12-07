Kannapolis police investigating man’s death at Little Texas Road residence

Published 8:39 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

By Staff Report

KANNAPOLIS — Kannapolis police officers are investigating a man’s death at 111 South Little Texas Road.

At about 5 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the residence and found a man dead at the scene. The investigation into the cause of death is ongoing and is being handled by the Kannapolis Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division. No further details were released.

Comments

More Crime

Sheriff deems fatal shooting of gunman in during house fire ‘necessary, reasonable’

Armed robber gets cash at Sonic Drive In

Man held on $70,000 bond after car chase that involved stolen rental Amazon truck

Truck rented by Amazon for extra deliveries is stolen, taken on chase

Print Article