Kannapolis police investigating man’s death at Little Texas Road residence Published 8:39 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

KANNAPOLIS — Kannapolis police officers are investigating a man’s death at 111 South Little Texas Road.

At about 5 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the residence and found a man dead at the scene. The investigation into the cause of death is ongoing and is being handled by the Kannapolis Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division. No further details were released.

