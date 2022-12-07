High school boys basketball roundup: Shots at the end won’t fall for Cougars, Falcons Published 1:53 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022

CONCORD — Carson’s boys basketball team rained 3-pointers at Concord on Tuesday, but couldn’t find any other ways to score.

Carson got 89 percent of its points from the 3-point line, making 16 3-pointers in a 57-54 loss in the South Piedmont Conference opener for both teams. Carson missed on a 3-pointer to tie in the closing seconds. The Cougars got the rebound and threw it back outside, but time expired before they could get a shot off.

Jonah Drye led the Cougars with 19 points. He made five 3-pointers.

Making three 3-pointers each were Colin Ball, Mikey Beasley and Emory Taylor. BJ Howard’s six points came on two 3s.

Carson started well, led after a quarter and took a 26-23 lead to halftime.

James Smith scored 18 to lead the Spiders (3-3). Kobe Watts-Williams had 14.

Carson 15 11 14 14 — 54

Concord 13 10 16 18 — 57

Carson scoring — Drye 19, Ball 9, Beasley 9, Taylor 9, Howard 6, McGruder 2.

NW Cabarrus 63, West Rowan 62

CONCORD — After missing two games, Athan Gill returned to the West Rowan lineup and scored a career-high 25 points.

Northwest Cabarrus managed to withstand Gill, who fouled out late in the game. The Trojans held on 63-62.

“We had every chance,” West coach Dadrian Cuthbertson said. “Crazy. We had 22 turnovers.”

Will Givens scored 21 for the Falcons. Givens’ sixth 3-pointer came with about 48 seconds left and cut Northwest’s lead to 62-59.

West’s Brant Graham missed on a 3-point try from the corner after a Northwest turnover, and Northwest made a free throw for a 63-59 lead.

Givens made three free throws with 15 seconds left to get West within 63-62.

Northwest couldn’t buy a free throw late, and Givens had two pretty good looks in the final seconds to win it for the Falcons. Givens missed with about 6 seconds left. Then Northwest missed two free throws, and Elijah Holmes rebounded for the Falcons. Holmes got the ball to Givens, but his buzzer-beating shot wouldn’t fall.

West scoring — Gill 25, Givens 21, Norman 5, Holmes 5, Stockton 2, Hairston 2, Graham 2.

Lake Norman 91, East Rowan 61

HUNTERSVILLE — Lake Norman Charter rolled 91-61 against East Rowan in the SPC opener for both teams on Tuesday.

Tee Harris did what he usually does for the Mustangs — 25 points and 10 rebounds — but East couldn’t stay with the hot-shooting Knights.

“Just couldn’t get stops and we had too many unforced turnovers, which has been our biggest problem so far,” East coach Andrew Porter said. “Lake Norman Charter is good. They’re big, they’re long and they can shoot.”

Dylan Valley scored 12 for the Mustangs (1-3). Jonathan Wemboula scored a career-best nine.

After a tight first quarter, Lake Norman Charter (3-2) moved out to a 36-26 lead at halftime.

Then the Knights had a 34-point third quarter to blow it open.

“Tee and Dylan are playing well and we’ll find more scoring and a way to get more stops,” Porter said. “We’ll keep fighting, keep grinding.”

East 14 12 22 13 — 61

LNC 15 21 34 21 — 91

East scoring — Harris 25, Valley 12, Wemboula 9, Sprinkle 6, Danzine 3, Everhart 2, Chesney 2, Brooks 2.

Central Cabarrus 102, South Rowan 21

CONCORD — Jaiden Thompson scored 24 points and personally outscored South Rowan as Central Cabarrus battered the Raiders 102-21 in the SPC opener for both teams.

Thompson had seven assists and no turnovers.

Desmond Kent Jr. scored 19 for the Vikings (6-0), while Elijah Ford had 17.

Central, one of the best teams in 3A, didn’t have a good night from the 3-point line, but the Vikings shot 70 percent on 2-point field goals and went 12-for-15 from the foul line.

It was 38-2 after the first quarter and 62-8 at halftime. Central reached 100 despite a running clock for the whole second half.

South (1-4) will play at A.L. Brown tonight.

South 2 6 9 4 — 21

CC 38 24 19 21 — 102

