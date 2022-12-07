High school basketball: Hornets roll after slow start

Published 11:19 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

By Mike London

Staff report

SALISBURY — Salisbury’s boys got off to a dismal start on Wednesday, trailed 7-1 out of the gate and got down 15-10 after a shaky first quarter.

But the Hornets got things turned around with a turnover-forcing defense and smashed Albemarle 81-58 in their home opener.

Juke Harris got two early fouls but finished with 21 points. He’s averaging 27.

The Hornets put together a game-turning run that covered most of the second quarter. It was fueled by Deuce Walker and Hank Webb.

Salisbury (4-1) scored 18 straight points to go from five down to 13 up and took a 37-22 lead at halftime.

Bryce Dalton had a nice flurry in the third quarter, and Walker scored off a steal to close a 30-point quarter.

Walker scored a career-best 16, while Webb had a career-high 11.

Salisbury played without Dashawn Brown and JyMikaah Wells.

The Hornets start conference play on Friday at Thomasville.

Albemarle  15   7   17  19  — 58

Salisbury   10  27  30  14  — 81

Salisbury scoring — Harris 21, Walker 16, Webb 11, Chunn  7, Dalton 6, Geter 6, Sheppard 6, Hairston 4, Colbert 4.

