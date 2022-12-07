College volleyball: Rymer national player of the year for NCCAA Published 5:25 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Columbia International sports information

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia International University volleyball has received a long list of individual player awards this season, and the National Christian College Athletic Association has added to that list this week.

CIU’s Kira Rymer (South Rowan) was named the NCCAA Women’s Volleyball Player of the Year.

With the honor, Rymer becomes the first NCCAA Player of the Year award recipient in CIU athletics history.

The award is just another in a slue of accomplishments this season for Rymer, who already has been named the Appalachian Athletic Conference Player of the Year, the NCCAA South Region Player of the Year, and the American Volleyball Coaches Association NAIA Northeast Region Player of Year.

Rymer is a first team All-American for NCCAA and one of three CIU All-Americans. CIU (38-9) was national runner-up in NCCAA.

This is Rymer’s third consecutive year receiving All-America honors.

