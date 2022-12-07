Man held on $70,000 bond after car chase that involved stolen rental Amazon truck

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022

By Elisabeth Strillacci

Jonathan Lee Sartain

A 24-year-old man is under arrest and facing multiple charges after leading police on a chase through  Rowan and Stanly counties Sunday in a stolen rental Amazon truck.

The truck was rented by Amazon from Hertz to make additional seasonal deliveries.

Jonathan Lee Sartain has been charged with assault on a government official with a deadly weapon, littering of between 15 and 500 pounds, resisting arrest, reckless driving to endanger, and two counts of the following: possession of a stolen motor vehicle, fleeing to elude arrest, driving with a revoked license, failure to heed lights/siren, and failure to maintain lane control. Duplicate charges reflect warrants from multiple agencies.

Sartain led officers on a chase through Salisbury and Rockwell and Albemarle before being brought to a halt by police placing stop sticks in the road. Sartain’s original bond of $20,000 was increased to $70,000.

He remains in Stanly County Detention Center and his next court date is Dec. 12.

Comments

More News

Chief Stokes gets a farewell from the city of Salisbury

Sheriff deems fatal shooting of gunman in during house fire ‘necessary, reasonable’

Armed robber gets cash at Sonic Drive In

Average salary in Rowan tops $50,000 for first time, unemployment numbers lower than last year at this time

Print Article