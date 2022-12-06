Truck rented by Amazon for extra deliveries is stolen, taken on chase Published 12:04 am Tuesday, December 6, 2022

A chase that apparently started in Salisbury and went through both Rowan and Stanly counties Sunday afternoon was caught on video by multiple people in the area, including in Rockwell where the driver was reportedly stopped when police put down stop sticks.

An arrest was made, but information on the person arrested was not immediately available Monday.

According to reports, someone stole a Hertz rental truck that had been rented by Amazon for additional seasonal deliveries. One person has been charged after they led police on a chase through two counties on Sunday. The driver raced along main thoroughfares in attempts to escape, and several videos were posted on Facebook. A screen shot of an arrest was also posted by the Post was unable to independently confirm that information

No one was injured in the chase, and police said the suspect is facing charges in both Rowan and Stanly counties.

