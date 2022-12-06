My Turn, Carol Pomeroy: Bring joy at Christmas Published 12:00 am Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Adults and older children understand that Christmas is the time to remember and honor the birth of Jesus. Younger children have been told this but their understanding is more focused on the idea that Christmas is a time for presents and celebration, Santa, reindeer and treats. It is a magical time for children but not all children are able to participate in this wondrous time of year.

I am a young child hungry and poor

Santa Claus doesn’t stop at my house anymore

Year after year it’s always the same

Why had Santa forgotten my name?

In many of our homes, under the tree

Are lots of presents for our children to see

But in many more homes this won’t be true

Needs are many and resources are few.

When you reflect on this holiday season

Ask yourself what is its real reason

To reach out to others who have less than we

To give from our hearts most abundantly.

Help the magic to exist for all children regardless of their circumstances. Help the parents who don’t have the resources themselves to be able to bring joy and happiness to their children. What better way to honor Jesus than to take care of his children, all his children. This is what we are called to do. This is what we should do.

Carol Pomeroy lives in Salisbury.

