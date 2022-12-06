Granite Lake Park shines with Christmas tree lighting Published 12:05 am Tuesday, December 6, 2022

1 of 5

GRANITE QUARRY — The countdown started at 5:30 p.m. Saturday as community members excitedly waited for the tree lighting during the second running of Christmas at the Lake in Granite Quarry.

Businesses, churches and other organizations decorated the Christmas trees with ornaments, ribbons, lace and stars. The trees were lined up next to the gazebo in Granite Lake Park and once it was time for the Christmas tree lighting, community members lined up to watch the trees shine and take pictures in front of their favorite ones. The trees will be lit in the park all month so people can come see them when they have time.

Marie Long came to the event from Salisbury and was walking through the trees with her mother. Long said her favorite tree was the one that was decorated with all purple decorations. She also said that she really enjoyed meeting all the nice people at the event.

“There are a lot of nice people here,” Long said. She said she will definitely be back if the event is held again next year.

The festivities started long before the tree lighting with crowds packing the park and weaving through the different food vendors and crafters who set up shop to sell their wares. Over 1,000 people came out to the event which lasted from 2 to 7 p.m.

Christmas music filled the air and Santa Claus sat at the entrance, sitting with kids who were telling him what they wanted for Christmas and collecting donated toys for Toys For Tots, a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve which distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas.

Catie’s Snack Shack and More LLC had a booth right next to Granite Lake and was selling homemade desserts. The booth was set up by the owner, Catie Nottingham, who just started her dessert business this year. She has selling her “homemade goodies” at other events, but particularly enjoyed this one.

“This has been one of the best events we’ve been too,” Nottingham said.

Comments